Former Swansea City chairman David Goldstone CBE has died, at the age of 91.

Mr Goldstone served as club chairman from the 1969-70 season until October 1972 when he resigned.

He was born near the club's old stadium at Vetch Field and grew up watching the team.

In a statement on their website, the club paid their condolences to David's family.

Everyone at Swansea City sends their heartfelt condolences to David’s family and friends at this sad time. Swansea City FC

A highly successful lawyer, Goldstone joined the board at Swansea City in late 1960's.

After leaving his role as chairman, he went on to hold advisory roles with the Welsh Assembly, The Welsh Rugby Union, and worked as an unpaid advisor to the Welsh Government on property matters.

He was also a Council member at The Football Association of Wales, chairman of Cardiff City and a board member at Cardiff Airport.

In 2009 he was awarded a CBE in the New Year’s Honours List.