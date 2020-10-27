Hundreds of people have donated money to help support the family of a nurse who died after being hit by a car near Wrexham Maelor Hospital last week.Wilbert Catalanllobrera was struck by a vehicle just outside the hospital where he worked on Watery Road in Wrexham last Thursday (October 23) just before 8.30pm.Emergency services desperately tried in vain to save the life of the 46 year-old father-of-one after he was hit by a Vauxhall Astra.Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the incident.

A man has since appeared in court charged with several offences relating to the incident.Following the news of Mr Catalanllobrera's death, a memorial fund was set up to support his devastated family on the GoFundMe website.In the space of just a few days, hundreds of people have donated to the online fundraiser with well over £13,000 raised in memory of the devoted family man at the time of publication.Elinor Smith, one of the organisers of the fundraiser, paid a moving tribute to Mr Catalanllobrera on the page.She said: “Our kind and caring Wilbert sadly passed away.“He was a devoted husband and proud dad to his daughter, who has been left devastated by his passing.“During these already difficult times with the family’s permission, I have set up this go fund me page to help the family. This money will be given to the family to use in whichever way they feel they would like to use it.“Wilbert was always full of life and so caring to his family, friends, colleagues and patients. He will be sadly missed by all.”

Thanking donors for their kind gestures, Mr Catalanllobrera's wife Fe wrote: “Thank you for your love and support to Wilbert and to our family"I can’t thank everyone enough for their kindness and generosity, all the lovely and kind words to Wilbert."May God bless you and everyone in return.”A 32 year-old man from the Wrexham area has been charged following the incident relating to Mr Catalanllobrera's death.He appeared in court on Saturday to answer charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst uninsured, causing death whilst disqualified and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.He is due back in court at a later date.