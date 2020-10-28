Ant and Dec continue hunt for Castle Gwrych as start of I'm a Celeb draws closer

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here

Ant and Dec are nearing Gwrych Castle in the latest trailer for the new series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The duo shared the latest trailer on their social media ahead of the new series which is taking place at the castle in Abergele.

The new series is due to start in November, but no official date has been confirmed.

The trailer shows the pair lost in Wales again as they search for 'camp', joking that the weather is the coldest they have ever experienced in Australia.

It also features a mention for the north Wales village, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch as Ant's phone gives them directions to the location of the new camp.

It is not the first time that Ant and Dec have had to ask for directions to the castle, with a previous trailer showing them speaking with Kiosk Keith.

The duo are returning to host the latest series of the show which is taking place outside of Australia for the first time in its history.

It will see celebrities face trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned king or queen of the castle, rather than the jungle.

It was announced that the series would be taking place at Gwrych Castle earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eagle eyed residents near to the castle have already spotted the famous red telephone box being delivered as well as glass tanks and large containers to help with the production of the show.

The castle in Abergele, north Wales will host the 20th series of the show. Credit: ITV Wales

Ant and Dec appeared on This Morning to discuss the series of the show, saying that the only thing they could say was that it was going to be "freezing" for the campmates.

"We are very much looking forward to it, because it’s going to be completely different. None of us quite knows what it’s going to be like, so I’m just intrigued," Declan Donnelly said.

“We love I’m A Celebrity… it’ a different cast each year, so a different vibe and you’re never quite sure what’s going to happen.

"You never know what it’s going to be, every year throws up something different. We absolutely love it.

Ant said, “It’s gonna be freezing, we know that!”

There were some concerns that the new series would not be able to take place this year because of local lockdown restrictions introduced in Wales as a result of rising coronavirus cases.

The Welsh Government have since said that if coronavirus protocols are followed then filming is allowed in the country.