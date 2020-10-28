Report by ITV Wales reporter Mike Griffiths

A woman who had a firework go off in her face has warned people away from having private bonfire displays after public events were called off by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amber Lewis, 46, had her left eye surgically removed and the socket rebuilt in three hours of surgery after a firework display in her garden during a family party went wrong.

During the party, in January this year, Amber lit a firework but it went off in her face multiple times.

Amber, from Cardiff, said that she had decided to speak out on the dangers to try and make people aware of "what can happen".

Amber Lewis' eye after she was hit by a firework in her garden Credit: Amber Lewis

She was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales after the incident on January 31 where she underwent three hours of surgery after doctors told her that her eye would have to be removed.

"They weren’t sure if the ambulance were going to have to fly me out because of the burns," Amber said.

"I remember asking everyone, ‘is my eye going to be okay?’ because at this point I never expected to lose it.

"It was really hard, I can't describe how I felt, I was just a shell."

I remember being wheeled down to surgery screaming because it’s just not something you think is going to happen, having your eye removed. Amber Lewis

Since the accident Amber said she has suffered serious mental health and physical problems, saying she "couldn't be alone" after her surgery.

"I was scared. I didn’t understand what it was going to be like to lose half my sight. I’ve had a lot of post traumatic stress counselling, it's not been easy," she continued.

"Recovery was quite some time to be honest, I had to go back into hospital to have another operation.

"I was constantly on tablets and I couldn’t be on my own, I wasn't ready for that."

Amber said that she followed all of the instructions correctly when lighting the firework, even speaking to the person on the counter in the shop.

"I had planned how I was going to light the firework, it wasn’t last minute," she continued.

"I was told to put the firework between two bricks 40 feet from my backdoor and then move away after I had lit it but it just exploded."

After waiting nearly six months for some normality, Amber had a prosthetic eye put in and called it Poppy. She has since said that it has helped give her some confidence back.

Amber Lewis with her partner Richard Blakeney after she had 'Poppy' her prosthetic eye put in. Credit: Amber Lewis

"Since I had Poppy put in I look in a mirror and I feel normal, until 4 weeks ago I had a big hole in my face which is how I’ve had to look for the last 6 months," she explained.

"Now, things are on the up for me. Even now, although I look okay, on the inside I have lost my vision and I don’t look the same to me.

I am still going to be going through counselling and I am talking to people it is still painful mentally and it is something I am going to have to live with for the rest of life. Amber Lewis

"The reality is that someone could learn from my mistake and maybe they will think twice."

With a number of bonfire and firework displays being cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Amber has warned people to be extra vigilant if they are hosting their own private events.

"In the last week I’ve heard fireworks going off in different areas and I just want people to think about the repercussions of what can happen and maybe not to do them," she explained. "I just want people to understand the severity of what can happen, something thats meant to be family fun and beautiful, I do feel now should be done at displays only.

"Each year they get bigger and they get better but I think it is important that people remember they need to be careful.

"These situations could happen more this year due to no displays taking place and I just want people to think twice about what they’re doing.