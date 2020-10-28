Highest coronavirus death total since April as 37 reported in Wales

Wales has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period since April 15, with 37 reported.

It means 1,827 people have now died in the country after contracting the virus.

There was also a record number of new cases recorded, with the 1,414 in the last 24 hours taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 46,459.

It was also confirmed that 8,854 tests had been carried out in the last 24 hours.

Dr Chris Williams, of Public Health Wales, said: "Today, Wales is reporting that 37 people have lost their lives from Coronavirus.

"Rising case numbers are likely to result in rising hospitalisations and, sadly, to an increase in reported COVID-19 deaths.

“These numbers demonstrate once again how serious this disease is, and why it is so important to follow the regulations of the fire-break, as well as practising social distancing."

Health minister Vaughan Gething had said that deaths would rise as cases continued to rise in the country. Credit: PA

Wales is currently part way through a 17-day national fire-break lockdown following a significant rise in the number of cases.

A number of regions had already been placed in to local lockdown, but national restrictions now apply until November 9.

The Welsh Government has also confirmed that it has adjusted the list of items that are deemed essential and available to buy from shops during the fire-break.

Some areas of supermarkets had been closed off for customers, with Mr Drakeford saying that it "was not the time for people to be browsing".

The government was initially criticised after its original guidance was deemed not clear enough by businesses and the public, but it now says that it has provided retailers with an “updated list of goods” that can be sold.

What can you buy under the new restrictions?