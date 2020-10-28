Spooktacular pumpkin tips to cut down on food waste this Halloween

Video report by ITV Wales reporter Charanpreet Khaira

With Wales in lockdown until 9 November, many of us are carving out some Halloween fun at home instead - including getting creative with pumpkins.

But here's a frightening fact - figures show that 12.8 million pumpkins end up in the bin each year in the UK alone, resulting in thousands of tonnes of food waste.

What's more, research suggests many of us don't even realise pumpkins are edible. However, they are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, making them both nutritious and delicious.

Sustainability groups have been sharing their tips to try to reduce this year's pumpkin waste, particularly with so many of us at home this Halloween.

Hubbub's No Pumpkin Left Behind campaign says we should save everything from the pumpkin after carving our masterpieces.

This includes the seeds of the pumpkin, which can be seasoned and roasted for a healthy and delicious snack, while the flesh itself can be carved into chunks and roasted, fried or puréed.

If you're short on time, Love Food Hate Waste suggests cutting the flesh of the pumpkin into manageable chunks and wrapping tightly before storing in the fridge.

It also possible to freeze the pumpkin flesh so you can use it in baking at a later date. Simply mash or roast the flesh and pop it in an airtight container or bag, clearly marked with the date, before putting it in the freezer.

Pumpkin flesh can be used in muffins, brownies and pies, soups, risottos, curries and much more. Puréed pumpkin can be used as a base for cakes and breads, served alone as a dip or stirred into things like porridge or yoghurt.

Pumpkin pie is a traditional choice for using up the leftover flesh. Credit: PA Images

Naomi Spaven from Mold is a full-time NHS worker who enjoys cooking in her free time and sharing her recipes on Instagram.

She suggests getting children involved in making easy recipes like pumpkin muffins or roasted pumpkin seeds.

"It's perfect for half term," she said.

"I think it's really important to show children not to waste food, especially at the moment."

If you don't fancy getting creative in the kitchen, you could feed your pumpkin leftovers to hungry creatures struggling to find food at this time of year.

The RSPCA says squirrels, foxes, badgers and birds all enjoy pumpkin, but remind people to feed responsibly.

It is also important to ensure there is no trace of candle wax, paint or ink that could harm the animals, while rotting or scorched pumpkin flesh should also not be offered.

Birds and other wildlife appreciate the leftover pumpkin seeds and flesh. Credit: PA Images

The Woodland Trust suggests making a pumpkin bird feeder or burying your pumpkin flesh in the garden to feed insects and worms.

Pumpkins also makes great compost material and can be used to fertilise your soil. You could even plant some seeds and try to grow your own for next year - but don't go overboard, unless you want a bumper crop!

If none of the above ideas appeal to you, you can still ensure your pumpkin doesn't end up in the bin by recycling it.

Even the parts of the fruit you wouldn’t normally eat, including the tough outer skin and stalk, can be recycled.

Food waste is either collected separately in a caddy or taken along with garden waste, but check with your local authority if unsure.