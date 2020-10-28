Swansea B&M store asks customers to judge what is 'essential'

A B&M store in Swansea has taken the step of asking customers to judge which products are "essential".

Many supermarkets have cordoned off entire aisles of goods deemed as "non-essential" in a bid to comply with Welsh government rules during the 17-day firebreak lockdown.

On Tuesday evening the government moved to publish a list of items supermarkets could sell after continued controversy over the rule.

The Parc Tawe B&M store has resisted sectioning off its goods and has instead put the onus on the customer with signs on the shelves saying: "Please buy essential goods only - B&M store colleagues are not authorised to challenge members of the public so we ask shoppers to judge properly what is essential."

On Monday people were still able to buy Christmas decorations, Halloween costumes, toys, stationery and greetings cards, all of which are on the Welsh Government's list of "non-essential" goods.B&M also stocks food, toiletries and other items that are considered essential and can still be sold during the fire-break lockdown.

A petition that had been created in protest at the Welsh government's position had reached over 60,000 signatures.

When the government announced the move to stop supermarkets selling "non-essential" items, First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was a "straightforward matter of fairness" intended to create a level playing field for smaller retailers.

B&M has been contacted for comment.

