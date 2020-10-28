What will reopen in Wales after the 'fire-break' lockdown ends?

The 'fire-break' lockdown in Wales has forced the closure of businesses including non-essential shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants, hotels, gyms and beauty salons.

The Welsh Government says the 17-day lockdown is designed to be "short but sharp" to have a maximum impact on tackling coronavirus rates.

It came into force at 6pm on Friday 23 October and will end on Monday 9 November. But what will reopen once lockdown ends?

Most shops across Wales are closed and the streets deserted. Credit: PA Images

Shops

The Welsh Government has confirmed that shops will reopen when the fire-break ends on 9 November.

Currently, all non-essential shops are closed and supermarkets are not allowed to sell certain items, such as clothing and bedding.

After much controversy, including one example where a customer was refused period products, the Welsh Government has announced a list of items that supermarkets can sell.

Bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes

Venues serving food and drinks are currently only allowed to open if they can safely operate a takeaway service.

The Welsh Government has confirmed that bars and restaurants 'will serve customers' after 9 November - but it is not yet clear if this means they can reopen in full.

Gyms

Gyms are among the facilities currently closed to the public.

The Welsh Government today said people 'will be able to exercise and train in gyms' after the fire-break ends.

Gyms will be able to reopen after 9 November. Credit: PA Images

Churches and places of worship

Churches and places of worship will resume services after 9 November, it has been confirmed.

Congregations of people are not allowed during the lockdown. The Welsh Government has said it recognises how hard this is for individuals who wish to worship together in person, but the current restrictions must be adhered to for everyone's safety.

Small wedding ceremonies and funerals have been permitted throughout the 17-day period.

Offices

When the fire-break began, people were told they must work from home wherever possible.

Today the Welsh Government said people 'will go back to work' after 9 November. However - as before - it is likely this will depend on individual businesses and whether they can safely reopen with coronavirus regulations, such as social distancing.

Will things return to normal after 9 November?

Although some measures will be eased after the lockdown ends, it is important to remember that coronavirus restrictions will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

On 9 November, a new set of national rules will be introduced to help us live with coronavirus and keep the virus under control. These are still being finalised.

The Welsh Government said: "We will discuss these ideas over the next few days with local authorities, with the police, with the people and organisations which need to make the rules work to make sure they are right for Wales."

