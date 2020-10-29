Alun Wyn Jones will set a new world record of 149 Test match appearances in Saturday's Guinness Six Nations game against Scotland. Credit: PA Images

Alun Wyn Jones will become rugby's most capped player when he leads Wales in the final round of the Guinness Six Nations against Scotland, eclipsing Richie McCaw's record of 148 Test appearances.

Jones captains a side showing six changes from that beaten by France in a Paris friendly last weekend.

Cardiff Blues flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes will make his international debut in the back row despite not being named in the original squad by Wayne Pivac.

Cardiff Blues forward Shane Lewis-Hughes will earn his first cap. Credit: PA

Liam Williams has replaced George North on the wing whilst prop Tomas Francis and second-row Will Rowlands join the starting XV.

Gareth Davies replaces Rhys Webb at scrum-half and Owen Watkin comes into the centre.

Wayne Pivac's side will be looking for bounce back from last weekend's 38-21 loss to France in Paris.

They'll host Scotland at Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Jones has made 139 appearances in Wales colours, which include setting a new national cap record when he overtook former prop Gethin Jenkins during last year's World Cup.

He has been part of four Six Nations title-winning campaigns and three Grand Slams, played in four World Cup tournaments and helped Wales reach two World Cup semi-finals.

Last year, he was named Six Nations player of the tournament. Sam Warburton is the only player to have captained Wales more times than him.