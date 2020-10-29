A further 21 people have died in Wales after testing positive for coronavirus, official data shows.

It brings the total death toll in Wales to 1848, according to Public Health Wales figures.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Twitter this afternoon that he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths and sent his thoughts to "the families and friends of all those who have died or are suffering as a result of this cruel disease."

An additional 1,375 positive cases of the virus have also been confirmed across Wales, bringing the total number of cases to 47,834.

Cardiff and Swansea saw the largest daily totals of new confirmed cases, at 195 and 160 respectively.

And the data also indicates that by the end of last week, the hospitals of Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board were treating more Covid patients than they were at the height of the first wave.

Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales said the numbers demonstrated "how serious this disease is."

“As the number of cases rise, so too does the number of people who are hospitalised, and sadly this will inevitably result in further deaths."

He urged people to stick to the rules of the firebreak lockdown, which will remain in place until November 9th.

"Public Health Wales is reminding people that fire-break restrictions came into effect in Wales on Friday 23 October, and will last until the start of Monday 9 November.

“We urge the public to stick to the new rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives."