The tragic death of a woman crushed by her own van on the driveway 'cannot be fully explained', an inquest heard today.

Mother-of-three Tracy Evans, 41, died after becoming trapped by the family’s mobile coffee shop van outside their home on Roumania Crescent in Llandudno, Conwy, in January this year.

She suffered brain damage when the vehicle moved forward just a couple of yards, pinning her against a wall.

Mrs Evans was initially taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Rhyl and was transferred four days later to the trauma unit at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, but died on January 25.

Her husband Jonathan Evans said they occasionally let the engine of the van run in winter to charge the battery.

On January 20 - the day of the accident - he asked his wife to switch off the ignition after about 30 minutes because he was going into town.

Later that afternoon, neighbours were alerted by children shouting and found Mrs Evans, who was a sales assistant at the town’s Next store, pinned between the van and the wall.

Mr Evans said the gradient of the driveway was just four degrees and the van had moved forward only about two yards.

He said his wife would merely have needed to reach inside the vehicle to switch off the ignition, adding: “There does not seem to be any sequence where she would have needed to release the parking brake.”

A police investigation found that the brakes would have passed an MoT test, but when the handbrake was applied by up to eight notches the van could still be moved with some force.

Senior coroner John Gittins said it would be only speculation as to what exactly had happened, adding: “The reality is that there is insufficient forensic evidence to form a view as to which way it came about.”

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, he said: “The reason cannot be fully explained or determined, but the vehicle moved and, very tragically, Mrs Evans became trapped.”