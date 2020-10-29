Nappies and other debris have washed ashore across beaches in Porthcawl after several 40-foot containers went missing from a cargo ship in the Bristol Channel.

Eleven shipping containers were lost in total and five of them remain unaccounted for.

While most are thought to be empty, some contained non-hazardous products such as tissues and incontinence pads.

A warning was put out earlier this week to residents in Porthcawl saying tissues and incontinence pads could wash up on the beach.

Bridgend County Council are working with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to recover the washed-up cargo.

Councillor Richard Young, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “Over the next few days, we will be working to remove it all from the shoreline, and will be closely monitoring the situation in case further cargo is washed ashore.

“While it is unlikely that residents will encounter the cargo due to the current lockdown procedures, the items should not be approached as they will be waterlogged and very heavy.

“Work is already underway to remove the items from the coastline, and the council and its partners will be working closely together to complete this over the next few days.”