Routine screenings have been missed during the coronavirus crisis Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

Nearly 3,000 people in Wales could be living with undiagnosed cancer due to disruption caused by the pandemic, a charity has warned.

Macmillan Cancer Support is calling on the Welsh Government to prioritise cancer services during the second wave.

The charity says 1,100 fewer people in Wales were able to start their first cancer treatment through the months of March-August this year.Public Health Wales and the Welsh Government temporarily paused screening programmes for breast, bowel and cervical cancers at the end of March through to June. While some cancer services were continued, such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, some of the more complicated cancer surgeries faced disruption. Simon Green, of Bridgend, found out that he had a brain tumour at the end of 2019. By 2020 he began to become concerned after his health deteriorated.

He had a scan scheduled for March but when this was postponed due to the pandemic, he began to panic. After several phone calls and after what he says was putting on the pressure, he managed to get an appointment for May. "I was devastated to be honest," said Simon, as he described the moment he saw the results of the scan.

"I got told it had grown but I didn’t know by how much".

Simon Green pushed to have a scan of his tumour during lockdown. Credit: ITV Wales

"The delay in the treatment has angered me to be honest, not towards the NHS who are doing a brilliant job, but I’m pretty certain that if this had been found in March things might be a lot smoother."Unfortunately, the treatment they’re going to give me now isn’t there to kill the tumour off and it probably won’t even shrink the tumour, it’s to stop the tumour from spreading any more.

"I've got to fight a bit more to try and get rid of it."

Simon has started chemotherapy, in the hope it will prolong his life for as long as possible "because I’ve got a lot to live for."

Simon has taken part marathons and dancing competitions in the last year. Credit: Simon Green

A spokesperson for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, under which Simon is a patient, said:

"It was unfortunate that we had to postpone some services due to the impact of COVID and this was done in line with Welsh Government advice."

Macmillan says there is a backlog of around 24,000 patients with suspected cancer who have not yet come forward with symptoms.

Public Health Wales and the Welsh Government have now resumed screening and are calling for those eligible to come forward. A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have introduced a firebreak to slow the spread of the virus and stop our NHS being overwhelmed.

"Cancer referrals are starting to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, but we still encourage people to contact their GP for cancer investigations, and continue to attend screenings and arranged appointments. People should not be afraid to do this.

“Early detection of cancer remains of the utmost importance and is a key aim of our national programme. Our work includes examining how extending diagnostics can help support more people sooner. We are determined to ensure something positive comes out of the pandemic, including new ways of working that deliver the best outcomes, as well as innovative delivery of services.”