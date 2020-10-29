Wales and British and Irish Lions wing JJ Williams dies at the age of 72

Wales and British and Irish Lions wing JJ Williams has died at the age of 72.

Williams, who was christened John James but was known throughout the world of rugby by his initials, scored 12 tries in 30 appearances for Wales and won Grand Slams in 1976 and 1978, as well as four Triple Crowns between 1976 and 1979.

Credit: PA

Born in Nantyffyllon and educated at Maesteg Grammar School, he was a talented track athlete, representing Wales in the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in 1970 and becoming Welsh sprint champion in 1971.He then went on to make his mark in rugby, during a glittering career that took in spells with Maesteg, Bridgend and Llanelli.

He made 223 appearances for the Scarlets over nine seasons, playing on the right wing in the side that recorded the famous 9-3 victory over New Zealand at Stradey Park on October 31, 1972.

He toured South Africa in 1974 and New Zealand in 1977 with the Lions, with his try-scoring exploits putting him into the tourists' record books.

He equalled David Duckham's record of six tries in a single Lions game during a 97-0 victory over South West Districts in 1974.

Williams scored four tries in the subsequent 3-0 Test series triumph against South Africa, becoming only the second Lions player to score two tries twice in a Test.

He scored another Test try in New Zealand three years later and his five-try Test haul is only second to Ireland's Tony O'Reilly, who crossed six times during the Lions tours of 1955 and 1959.

JJ Williams with his son Rhys and the Bronze Medal he won in the 400m Hurdles at the European Athletics Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden. Credit: PA

Tributes have poured in on social media, including from his former club, Bridgend, which tweeted on Thursday morning: "All at Bridgend Ravens are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player JJ Williams.

"Our thoughts are with JJ's family and friends at this tough time."

The Welsh Rugby Union have described Williams as "one of the greatest wings to play for" Llanelli, Wales and the Lions.

In an obit to the rugby legend they offered their condolences to wife, Jane and children Kathryn, James and Rhys.

The Scarlets - where Williams spent much of his career - said they were deeply saddened to hear of his passing, describing him as a "true great of Welsh rugby."

Former Wales winger Shane Williams said: "So sorry to hear that JJ Williams has passed away! It was a pleasure to have shared your jersey."

While London Welsh RFC described him as "a man that stood out in an era of legends!"

Meanwhile Wales' former First Minister, Carwyn Jones MS, said he was "deeply saddened" to hear the news.

"He gave a lot of support to various charities in Bridgend and was always on hand to help others. My thoughts are very much with his family."