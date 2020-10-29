Wales set for 'dangerous' flooding as UK hit by torrential downpours

People in Wales are being told to expect "dangerous" flooding and disruption as the UK is hit by torrential rain over the next few days.

Weather warnings are in place for Wales until Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting large waves, heavy rain, strong gales and potential river flooding.

The weather could cause damage to homes and businesses, travel cancellations and power cuts.

It comes after a review into Storms Dennis and Ciara found that increased pressure on staff operating its flood warning service in Wales hampered its ability to issue alerts to residents.

The storms devastated parts of the country in February, leading to more than 3,100 properties being flooded - 2,527 of them households - over the course of the month.

Most of the UK is set to experience mild, average October temperatures during this period.

But up to 150mm of rain could fall in the mountainous regions of Wales and Cumbria within two days.

On Wednesday, waves brought on by Hurricane Epsilon are believed to have reached near historic highs of between 10 and 15 metres in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, Ireland.

The RNLI has warned people to avoid coastal areas and stay back from breaking waves, which it said could easily sweep someone out to sea.

The "unusual amount" of rain is the result of low pressure moving in from across Atlantic.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: "People should be very careful over the weekend, more rain will fall, increasing the chance of river and road flooding.

"Weather like this can be very dangerous and can pose a risk to those out and about, especially on the roads."

What to do in a flood

The Met Office has advised that people check regularly for flood warnings, prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents, turn off gas, water and electricity.

It also said people should move things upstairs or to safety, including family, pets and cars.

During the flood, people are urged to call 999 if they are in immediate danger, follow advice from emergency services and keep themselves and their families safe.