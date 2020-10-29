Wales Women's Six Nations match against Scotland - due to take place this Sunday - has been postponed.

Six Nations rugby confirmed the news on Twitter after a member of Scotland's team tested positive for coronavirus.

The decision was also made after several other members of the Scottish side were identified as close-contacts with members of France's team who have the virus too.

Six Nations Rugby said in a statement: "These developments have made it unviable for Scotland to field a competitive team against Wales and a decision was made to also postpone this fixture."

The match had been rescheduled for this weekend after the pandemic put a stop to the Six Nations Championship back in March.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.

The France v Ireland women's game has also been postponed because of the positive cases on the French side. They were due to meet in Dublin on Sunday.

Wales men's team are still set to play on Saturday at Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli. That match will see Alun Wyn Jones become rugby's most capped player, at 149 test appearances.