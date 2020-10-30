Anglesey plane crash that killed retired professor had 'no definite cause'

79-year-old David Last was killed after crashing his plane on 25 November last year.

There was "no definite cause" for a plane crash off Anglesey that killed a retired professor last year, an investigation has found.

Professor David Last was found by police divers off Puffin Island on 12 December - more than two weeks after his plane crashed into the sea.

It followed extensive services by the coastguard and police helicopters, several lifeboats and shore teams.The 79-year-old pilot, who had held a licence since 1977, crashed the Cessna 172 during a local flight on 25 November.He had previously owned his own aircraft for several years before selling it, after which he had flown regularly from Caernarfon.An investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Branch found "no definitive cause" for the accident, or any evidence of a structural failure.

Extensive searches were carried out in an attempt to find the pilot.

A trial to replicate the final flight profile ruled out any engine failure.

It was concluded that it was likely the aircraft "required an input on the controls in order to enter and maintain the recorded final descent path."The report addressed how Prof Last had recently been unwell, but found no evidence of medical incapacitation - although it could not be dismissed as a possible cause.Post-mortem and toxicology tests revealed no indication that he became incapacitated, although it is still possible that this occurred.The report said it was likely that had a technical problem occurred, or Prof Last suffered some kind of incapacitation such as a sudden migraine attack, he would have attempted to notify air traffic control.

Prof Last's body was found in deep water more than two weeks after he'd gone missing.

Prof Last had planned to complete a local flight from Caernarfon to Great Orme, then return via Puffin Island - a flight of around 30 minutes - but the engine would not start.An engineer examined the plane and found the starter motor shear pin had failed.Whilst the engineer worked on the aircraft, the investigation heard Prof Last spoke to a number of people at the flying club who described his demeanour as being "normal".He took off later that morning, after the aircraft has been repaired.

The investigation found it was unlikely that failure would have resulted in any problems leading to a loss of power or inability to control the aircraft.

Prof Last arrived at Caernarfon Airport at around 9.15am, having booked to fly G-CBXJ with the flying club based at the airport.

The aircraft flew up the Menai Strait, passing Bangor at 11.30am, and continued to follow the mainland coastline, climbing to 1,500ft as it turned left towards Great Orme - before turning left again towards Puffin Island.However, by 12.05pm, Prof Last had vanished from his last known position on a flight tracker Flightradar24.A playback feature showed the aircraft apparently disappearing in the vicinity of Puffin Island.Several call-outs were made to the pilot, but there was no response.Debris was found floating in an area north-west of Puffin Island during the search and rescue operation that afternoon.The aircraft’s right wing, part of the nose landing gear and a first aid kit were discovered floating in the sea around three miles north-west of Puffin Island.

The wreckage of the aircraft was later found approximately one mile off the north-east tip of Puffin Island.Except for the right wing and engine, the aircraft was intact.The investigation found the condition of the plane was consistent with a high-speed impact.