"Chatting in homes, pubs and restaurants" is behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases, a public health boss has said.Dr Chris Williams from Public Health Wales said that talking is "great for transmission" as well as singing and shouting, with most cases due to the way people behaved rather than the venues having lax measures in place. Dr Williams, who is part of a team which analyses people's behaviour in the weeks before they become unwell, speaking to BBC Wales said: "People are getting infected in households, places like pubs, restaurants and bars."It's just the fact that you are talking to someone across a table or there closely with someone who is from a different household."Every time we stop and talk to someone, particularly if they're from outside our household, you have just had a potential transmission event."Those are the kind of things that we see, that manifest themselves in the rising numbers."

Wales is entering its second week of the fire-break lockdown in an attempt to control the spread of the virus which has seen the closure of all non-essential businesses, and people being told to only leave their home for essential reasons. Covid-19 as a respiratory droplet infection meant that talking was a particular issue, Dr Williams said. He added: "So the closer you are talking to someone, the better it transmits. Speaking to people is something we find very hard not to do. I think that's part of the problem because we don't see that as a bad activity."

It comes as Public Health Wales 1,737 new cases of the virus in a single day, which is up 128% from the week before.