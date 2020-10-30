Covid vaccination conspiracy theories a 'ticking time-bomb' says Welsh MP

Conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccinations could a 'ticking time-tomb' if urgent actions isn't taken, a Welsh MP has warned.

Chris Elmore, who is the chair of the all-party parliamentary group on social media in Westminster, says it could lead to a lack of immunity to the virus.

''This is ticking time-tomb. We will have possibly only one opportunity if and when a vaccination is developed. If people are fearful of taking a vaccine, and vaccine take-up is very low that could have far greater consequences.''

He has called on the UK Government to take decisive steps to confront the 'digital pandemic' of misinformation disputing the safety of Covid-19 vaccines.

''Conspiracy theories have been around for centuries, but as time goes on they have become more sinister, more exploitative and have serious consequences.

''People who are pushing the anti-vaccinations agenda are exploiting and making money from people who have genuine concerns and questions about vaccination development for Covid.''

Social media platforms have been criticised for allowing misinformation to sit on their sites. Credit: PA

Social media and 'fake news'

Social media companies have been criticised for allowing misleading and fake news to sit on their platforms since the beginning of the pandemic.

First Minister Mark Drakeford addressed the rising spread of misinformation about the virus being a 'hoax'' during the Welsh Government's daily press briefing on October 23.

In April, during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, videos of 5G masts set on fire circulated after conspiracy theories about the link between the mobile technology and Covid-19 emerged online.

Last month, research found social networks ‘failed to remove 95% of anti-vaccine misinformation reported’.

What can be done?

Last week, Mr Elmore - who represents Ogmore - also called for an overhaul of the communications strategy about vaccine safety – and for a much wider promotion of the process through which vaccines are approved.

He says information is easily found online from those who are not medically trained.

''We need to do more to explain more about vaccine development, about making sure people get all the accurate information when a vaccine is developed.''