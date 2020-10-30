Drivers broke lockdown rules to 'buy bouncy castle' and 'fix girlfriend's car'

Two drivers have been fined more than £800 each after being caught breaching coronavirus restrictions during the first lockdown in Wales.

A man from Llanybydder drove to Tenby to buy a bouncy castle in April, when there was still a ban on non-essential travel.He was ordered to pay more than £800 at Carmarthenshire Magistrates' Court, in Llanelli, after being stopped by police on the A477.The 24-year-old told officers from Dyfed-Powys Police that he was travelling with a friend "in order for his friend to purchase a bouncy castle".

Another man from Birmingham has also been fined after travelling to Pembrokeshire "to fix his girlfriend's car".The 48-year-old appeared at Carmarthenshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday, after making the journey to west Wales in May this year.The defendant had travelled from Birmingham before being stopped by police on the same road as the bouncy castle-buyer.

The charges come as people in Wales are once again being told to stay at home amid a second lockdown, which is set to last until 9 November.