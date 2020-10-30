Furlough scheme to end on Saturday after supporting thousands of Welsh workers

Video report and analysis by Work and Economy Correspondent Carole Green

Back in the Spring when Wales headed into lockdown, most people had never heard of furlough, what it was or how it worked.

However, within weeks over 300,000 Welsh workers were using the UK Government scheme designed to encourage companies to retain staff through the worst of the pandemic and economic downturn.

80% of the wages of more than 300,00 Welsh workers were paid by the government at its peak.

In Wales important sectors like aerospace were hit hard, with planes grounded and global travel at a standstill. Airbus in Flintshire employs 6,000 people.

With orders for new planes delayed or cancelled due to the impact of Covid-19, it furloughed a third of its workforce as the company attempted to balance staff, output and vastly reduced orders.

The UK Government began by paying 80 per cent of the wages of furloughed staff but this gradually reduced from August, with employers expected to make a bigger contribution.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak promised firms a thousand pound incentive for every member of staff brought back from furlough. For some firms whose businesses have picked up this will be enough, for many others tough choices are being made and staff let go.

Unemployment in Wales is rising and the rate across the UK is at its highest level for over three years - and we're likely to see further rises in the coming months.

Wales is particularly exposed with manufacturing, tourism and retail playing a bigger part in the Welsh Economy than other areas of the UK.

Young people in Wales are also being hit hard because they make up much of the staffing in leisure, retail and hospitality, where furlough has been used extensively.

The Treasury's Furlough Scheme will be replaced by the less generous Job Support Scheme from November 1.

Trade unions argue furlough or specific sector support should continue for some key areas like aerospace.

They say it would 'buy more time and save highly skilled well paid jobs' whilst companies readjust and pivot their businesses to reflect the new economic realities. The unions point to France and Germany where the furlough schemes will run for the next two years.

As the scheme here draws to a close, companies will have to decide if they have the orders, the business and the customers to bring back in any remaining furloughed staff- or are these now the so called 'Zombie jobs', which in reality no longer exist.