There has been a large increase in the number of coronavirus cases reported in Wales, with 1,737 new cases of the virus confirmed in a single day.

It takes the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Wales to 49,571.

Public Health Wales confirmed that there have been a further 11 coronavirus deaths, with total number of Covid-19 deaths in Wales being 1,859.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said in the coronavirus press conference on Friday that it is likely that "the actual number of infections will be much higher."

Wales is currently in a 'fire-break' lockdown until November 9. Credit: PA Images

The First Minister also confirmed that there are now more than 220 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in Wales.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "I cannot express the sorrow I feel knowing a more than 80 families this week are experiencing pain, grief and loss because a disease we had not heard of this time last year has taken their loved ones away from them.

"Our hope is the actions we are all taking will change the course of this virus in the weeks after the firebreak ends before we see its full impact.

"We all hope we can have a Christmas with coronavirus under control."