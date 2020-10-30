No return to local lockdowns after two-week firebreak, First Minister confirms

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed that there will not be a return to the local lockdown restrictions across the country after the 'firebreak' lockdown across Wales ends on November 9.

The end of the 'firebreak' will mean that shops, bars, restaurants and gyms will be able to reopen and that churches and places of worship will be able to resume services.

It will also mean that all pupils will be able to return to school following the 17-day lockdown period.

Many businesses have had to close during the firebreak. Credit: PA Images

Pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, holiday accommodation, shopping centres and arcades, markets, places of worship, crematoriums and community centres have been required to close during the 'firebreak' with some exceptions.

Watch the press conference in full with First Minister Mark Drakeford

Supermarkets, newsagents, post offices, laundrettes and dry cleaners can currently remain open, as can hardware stores, bicycle shops, petrol stations, garages, taxi and vehicle hire businesses.

Pharmacies, chemists, dentists, opticians, chiropractors, osteopaths, mental health services, vets, pet shops, livestock markets and funeral directors are also currently permitted to stay open during this time.