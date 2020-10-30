Wales fire-break: Can I take my child trick or treating this weekend?

The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled thousands of events for people this year, and it looks likely to disrupt the latest upcoming festivities too.

As Wales enters its second week of a national fire-break designed to control the spread of coronavirus, the lockdown restrictions here coincide with Halloween weekend and Bonfire Night.

Under the lockdown, people are only allowed to leave their homes for limited reasons, including for exercise, to obtain essential supplies, to provide care or medicine and to attend schools that reopen after half-term.

But what does that mean for families wanting to take their children trick or treating?

Trick or treating will be permitted in some areas in England, depending on what tier they are in Credit: PA

According to official Welsh Government advice, no gatherings are allowed outdoors during the fire-break, and that includes any celebrations for Halloween, fireworks or any other "organised activities".

Because Welsh residents are not allowed to visit other households or meet other people they do not live with, the government is strongly advising against the traditional activity of trick or treating.

But, on Friday, the First Minister said people should "find new and creative ways to get into the spirit of the occasion."

Many have taken to decorating their homes this Halloween and people are being encouraged to take exercise around their local area.

Mr Drakeford said, "I've been absolutely struck by the imagination some families have shown in finding a way to mark Halloween by having displays in their gardens.

"Taking exercise is a legitimate thing to do - when people are walking around it is an opportunity to admire the ingenuity, the imagination the creativity that many people have put into finding a different way of celebrating Halloween.

"We can't do it in a way people are used to, but people are showing that that doesn't mean you can't do it at all".

What else can I do to celebrate Halloween?

As well as decorating your homes for your neighbours to admire from afar, other ideas have been suggested including hosting a virtual Halloween party, watching a scary film with those you live with or have a Halloween treasure hunt in your home. North Wales Police said it is advising people in the area to celebrate at home and be mindful of the restrictions in place.

Another suggestion instead of trick or treating is to create a community pumpkin trail Credit: PA

It also advised that neighbourhoods can create a pumpkin trail, whereby for every pumpkin spotted, parents can put a treat or sweet in their child’s Trick or Treat bag and get sweets without having to knock on people’s doors.

Superintendent Helen Corcoran, Head of Community Safety, North Wales Police said, "We are asking people to consider celebrating at home instead of going out and about, respecting that there are people who find Halloween distressing at the best of times, and who might find that the uncertainty of the current situation has heightened feelings of anxiety.

"While older children and teenagers might still want to meet up with friends, parents are urged to keep track of their plans, remind them to consider the consequences of their actions, and be mindful of lockdown restrictions."

The fire-break lockdown also coincides with Remembrance Sunday. When the new restrictions were announced, Mark Drakeford said that exceptions will be made for small celebrations, saying remembering the sacrifice is "more important than ever".

Remembrance Sunday services are permitted, but with restrictions in place

"This seems to me more important than ever that we do that during a period where further sacrifices are being asked of us all."

The National Service of Remembrance for Wales, which takes place at Alexandra Gardens in Cardiff, will be available to watch online for the first time.

A service which normally attracts hundreds of people, 14 wreath layers will take part in Wales’ national observance.

A bugler from 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh will sound the ‘Last Post’ followed by a two minutes silence being observed at 11am.

Coverage will start from 10.50am on Sunday, November 8.