Your Halloween pictures: Spooky houses, pumpkins and frightful fancy dress

People are being advised against any Halloween gatherings and trick or treating in Wales as part of the two-week fire-break lockdown restrictions.
Because Welsh residents are not allowed to visit other households or meet other people they do not live with, trick or treating is not permitted.
But whilst Halloween in Wales will look very different this year, many of you have been getting into the spooky spirit by decorating your houses and dressing up for October 31.
Here are some of your Halloween pictures: