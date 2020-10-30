Your Halloween pictures: Spooky houses, pumpkins and frightful fancy dress

People are being advised against any Halloween gatherings and trick or treating in Wales as part of the two-week fire-break lockdown restrictions.

Because Welsh residents are not allowed to visit other households or meet other people they do not live with, trick or treating is not permitted.

But whilst Halloween in Wales will look very different this year, many of you have been getting into the spooky spirit by decorating your houses and dressing up for October 31.

Here are some of your Halloween pictures:

Cherry, Little Dave and Lilly Woosnam have been carving pumpkins. Credit: Mo Woosnam

Mia was dressed up as a pumpkin this year. Credit: Caitlin Bulmer

Katie has her house ready for Halloween. Credit: Katie Powell

Peach from Pontypridd dressed as a witch. Credit: Amy Davies

People in Caldicot and nearby communities have been decorating their houses. Credit: Rebecca Davies

This sloth wanted to take a closer look at their pumpkin. Credit: Folly Farm

George the cat dressed as a bat in Mountain Ash. Credit: Kirsty Regan

Vicky decorated her house complete with some witches outside. Credit: Vicky Silcox

These pups in Pontypridd have been getting into the Halloween spirit. Credit: Amy and Natalie Davies

Kelsey Redmore carved some pumpkins for Halloween. Credit: Kelsey Redmore

Rebecca's house has a selection of pumpkins outside. Credit: Rebecca Francis Jones