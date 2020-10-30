Your Halloween pictures: Spooky houses, pumpkins and frightful fancy dress

People are being advised against any Halloween gatherings and trick or treating in Wales as part of the two-week fire-break lockdown restrictions.

Because Welsh residents are not allowed to visit other households or meet other people they do not live with, trick or treating is not permitted.

But whilst Halloween in Wales will look very different this year, many of you have been getting into the spooky spirit by decorating your houses and dressing up for October 31.

Here are some of your Halloween pictures:

Cherry, Little Dave and Lilly Woosnam have been carving pumpkins. Credit: Mo Woosnam
Mia was dressed up as a pumpkin this year. Credit: Caitlin Bulmer
Katie has her house ready for Halloween. Credit: Katie Powell
Peach from Pontypridd dressed as a witch. Credit: Amy Davies
People in Caldicot and nearby communities have been decorating their houses. Credit: Rebecca Davies
This sloth wanted to take a closer look at their pumpkin. Credit: Folly Farm
George the cat dressed as a bat in Mountain Ash. Credit: Kirsty Regan
Vicky decorated her house complete with some witches outside. Credit: Vicky Silcox
These pups in Pontypridd have been getting into the Halloween spirit. Credit: Amy and Natalie Davies
Kelsey Redmore carved some pumpkins for Halloween. Credit: Kelsey Redmore
Rebecca's house has a selection of pumpkins outside. Credit: Rebecca Francis Jones
Asher, Marley and Logan are ready for Halloween. Credit: Tracy Purnell