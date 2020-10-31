Alun Wyn Jones 'disappointed' in Wales' performance after Scotland defeat

Alun Wyn Jones, who gained a record 149th cap during the match, has admitted he was 'disappointed' in his side's performance in their Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Following Scotland's 14-10 Guinness Six Nations victory over Wales in Llanelli, the captain said: "Well done to Scotland, I think they really ground out the winner in the last 10 minutes."

"It was a credit to the brand and the game they've developed. It was tight throughout and unfortunately we were on the wrong end of the form today.

"You could say we've had a six-month period between our last Six Nations game and this one, there's no excuse. I said that last week, the easiest thing to do is to come out with excuses.

"I thought we were better in patches today but the form's gotten away from us and it's not good enough."

Wales suffered a 14-10 defeat against Scotland in Llanelli. Credit: PA Images

The Scots' triumph at a windswept Parc y Scarlets was their first away win against Wales for 18 years.

And Wales, who wanted to mark captain Jones breaking Richie McCaw's world Test match appearance record in winning style, could have few complaints as they suffered a fifth successive defeat.

It is their worst run of results since 2016, and they were also consigned to just one victory in the entire Six Nations campaign, which Wales have not experienced for 13 years, to increase pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac.

Wyn Jones said he was 'disappointed' in Wales' performance. Credit: PA Images

A period of silence was held before kick-off to mark support for Rugby against Racism and to remember former Wales, British and Irish Lions and Llanelli wing JJ Williams, who died on Thursday, with the Wales players also wearing black armbands as Jones led them out.

Wales also lost their fly-half to injury, with Dan Biggar going off just three minutes into the second period and being replaced by Rhys Patchell.

There was a greater urgency about the Wales forwards after the break, yet the home side continued to be frustrated by a penalty count that reached double figures against them by the 50-minute mark.

And Scotland went ahead in the 61st minute when an attacking lineout was driven at pace, crushing the Wales defence, and McInally touched down, giving Scotland a four-point advantage.

A Halfpenny penalty ensured a tense finish, but Scotland closed out the contest in a calm and composed fashion through Hogg's late penalty to secure a notable victory.