Gareth Bale donates 300 Christmas hampers to help families in Swansea

Wales and Tottenham footballer Gareth Bale has donated 300 festive hampers to help feed families in Swansea over Christmas.The Welsh wing, 31, was asked if he could provide a signed shirt to boost a campaign called Everyone Deserves A Christmas.But Bale pledged £15,000 to spend on Christmas hampers for families in need in Swansea.Swansea East MP, Carolyn Harris, who is leading the campaign says she was overwhelmed by the soccer star's generosity.She said: "I can't thank Gareth Bale enough. He will change so many lives this Christmas. His generosity is incredible in buying all 300 hampers.”

Gareth Bale bought all 300 hampers to donate to families in Swansea. Credit: PA Images

Bale is the latest football superstar to help those in need following Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's campaign to provide free school meals in England.Rashford, 23, inspired more than one million people to sign a petition calling for children from struggling families to get meals during the school holidays in England.Swansea City loanee Morgan Gibbs-White and his partner Britney De Villiers have also backed Rashford's campaign.

Swansea's Morgan Gibbs-White has backed Marcus Rashford's campaign. Credit: PA Images

Miss De Villiers said: ""With everything going on right now I can't even stomach the thought of anyone going to bed without a meal to eat."Morgan and I want to help where we can. If you or any of your family or friends are struggling to eat or feed your children then please drop me a direct message and we can organise a Tesco voucher to be left at Tesco in Swansea for you, or posted through your door for you to do some food shopping."If you're unable to do it yourself, then I can get food dropped to your house. No-one should go hungry right now and please do not feel embarrassed at all because there's nothing to be embarrassed about. I didn't come from a lot so I know how tough times can be."Please let me know if you are in need of help right now, everything will remain confidential."