Thirteen coronavirus deaths have been reported today in Wales according to the latest figures.

The total amount of confirmed cases in Wales has also topped 50,000 with an additional 1,301 in the past 24 hours.

It comes as the First Minister renewed Welsh Government's claims that the fire-break will end on November 9, amid speculation that England will enter another national lockdown.

Dr Chris Williams, from Public Health Wales, reminded people that although today is halloween - people should enjoy today safely.

"Under the current firebreak restrictions, physically gathering for Halloween parties in either your home or other venues is not allowed", he said.

"Leaving your home for anything other than for an essential reason is also prohibited and so taking part in traditional trick or treat activities breaches current guidelines.

“We urge the public to stick to the new rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives."

He added that although lockdown measures "have made a difference" in virus transmission, "hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus."

Mark Drakeford is due to hold a press conference on Monday 2 November to reveal what rules will be in place for Wales after the fire-break. Credit: PA Images

Proportion of test results returning positive according to today's Public Health Wales data:

Swansea - 27%

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 27%

Bridgend - 23.9%

Carmarthenshire - 22.4%

Blaenau Gwent - 21.5%

Neath Port Talbot - 21.5%

Merthyr Tydfil - 21.4%

Wrexham - 19.7%

Caerphilly - 19%

Flintshire - 16.4%

Cardiff - 15.6%

Torfaen - 15.6%

Powys - 13.2%

Conwy - 12%

Anglesey - 10.7%

Denbighshire - 10.7%

Newport - 10.6%

Monmouthshire - 10.6%

Vale of Glamorgan - 9.8%

Pembrokeshire - 9.5%

Gwynedd - 6.1%

Ceredigion - 3.1%

Wales is half-way through its fire-break lockdown, which will be replaced with another set of national rules after November 9.

Mark Drakeford will announce what those new rules are on Monday 2.

Mr Drakeford has already confirmed that there will be no return to local lockdowns and shops, bars, restaurants and gyms will be able to reopen.