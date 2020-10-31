The First Minister has emphasised that the Welsh fire-break period "will end" on November 9.

Mark Drakeford tweeted the confirmation after it was announced that the UK Prime Minister will hold a press conference at 4pm on Saturday amid England lockdown speculation.

Mr Drakeford said Welsh Government ministers will meet on Sunday to discuss potential border-related issues that arise from any announcement Boris Johnson makes.

Welsh Government have repeatedly asserted that the fire-break lockdown here will come to an end on Monday 9, to be replaced by another set of national coronavirus regulations.

The First Minister has already confirmed that there will be no return to local lockdowns and shops, bars, restaurants and gyms will be able to reopen.

Churches and places of worship will be also be able to resume services.

Full details on what rules will be in place following the fire-break are due to be revealed at the Welsh Government press conference on Monday 2 November.

On Saturday morning, the Welsh health minister told Times Radio that the current fire-break should mean no further lockdowns are needed before the end of the year - although he would not "rule out" further action before January.

At a press briefing on Friday, Mr Drakeford said the new rules would be "a simpler set" of national regulations.

Boris Johnson, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty will all appear at the UK conference on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Johnson has so far resisted pressure to introduce nationwide restrictions, like a circuit-break style lockdown. However, several newspapers are reporting that he is considering closing everything except essential shops and education settings for a month from Wednesday.

It comes as recent data from the Office for National Statistics estimated that 568,100 people across England were infected with coronavirus in the week ending October 23.