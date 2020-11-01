Video credit: North Wales Police

Dramatic footage has caught the moment a Wrexham police station was reduced to rubble.The ten-storey 1970's concrete block was voted as one of the top ten "ugliest buildings" for its design.The tower in Wrexham has been flattened to pave the way for a new Lidl supermarket and drive-through coffee shop.

The building was assessed by conservation experts after some fans of Seventies buildings described it as an "architectural gem".But experts decided it was not worth saving as it lacked "sophistication and elegance".Dramatic footage of the demolition was captured from all angles on the ground as well as from a drone above the site.North Wales Police also used their thermal camera to help clear the area and capture the white flashes from the explosives used.It was also filmed for a TV show called Scrap Kings on the Quest channel.

North Wales Police said on their social media pages: "End of an era for Wrexham and North Wales Police. We used a drone to assist clearing the site and to record the demolition of the tower at the former station.

"We now have a fit for purpose Divisional HQ in Llay and a town centre station at the Oriel / Library."