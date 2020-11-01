Sixteen more people in Wales have lost their lives to coronavirus according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths here to 1,888 since the start of the pandemic.

Another 819 people have also tested positive for the virus today.

Dr Robin Howe, at Public Health Wales, urged people to continue following the rules and said: "Although national and local measures have made a difference, further action is needed.

"Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus."

The local authority area with the highest amount of new cases reported today was Swansea at 117. Rhondda Cynon Taf had the second most, with 106 additional cases.

Credit: Public Health Wales

Proportion of test results returning positive according to today's Public Health Wales data:

Merthyr Tydfil - 36.2%

Neath Port Talbot - 29.9%

Carmarthenshire - 28.2%

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 28%

Swansea - 27%

Blaenau Gwent - 26.5%

Denbighshire - 25.2%

Powys - 19.8%

Flintshire - 17.4%

Torfaen - 17%

Cardiff - 16.5%

Caerphilly - 15.2%

Bridgend - 13.8%

Wrexham - 12.7%

Newport - 11.8%

Vale of Glamorgan - 10.7%

Anglesey - 9.1%

Pembrokeshire - 8.1%

Gwynedd - 7.6%

Conwy - 7.3%

Monmouthshire - 6.7%

Ceredigion - 4.2%

It comes as Welsh Government ministers met today to finalise the details on post-fire-break rules for Wales. They also discussed border-related issues as a result of the announcement of lockdown for England.

Wales is due to exit its fire-break lockdown on Monday 9 November. The First Minister has repeatedly affirmed that Wales' lockdown will not be extended and a different set of rules will come into force.

The new set of rules will be announced at a government press briefing tomorrow.