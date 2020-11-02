I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here

The date of the series of I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! set in Gwrych Castle in north Wales has been revealed by ITV.

The reality series has been filmed in Australia since it first started on ITV in 2002 but this year it will be filmed at the castle in Conwy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show sees a group of celebrities undertake gruelling trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned the winner of the series.

No official line-up has been revealed yet but as usual it will be presented by Ant and Dec, with the castle undergoing a revamp ahead of the start date.

The duo have released various trailers for the new series on their own Twitter, with them joking about how Australia looks very different this year.

Previous trailers have seen the pair asking for directions to the Australian jungle in north Wales, with the north Wales town Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch getting a special mention.

The latest teaser for the show has the pair arriving at a cafe and being served Welsh cakes.

There were concerns that the series would not be able to go ahead as a result of national fire-break restrictions in Wales and impending national lockdown rules in England.

The Welsh Government confirmed that the series could take place saying that filming would be allowed in the country during lockdown as long as coronavirus protocols could be adhered to.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: "Filming can take place in Wales, including in areas subject to local restrictions, providing the production puts measures in place in accordance with Welsh law to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus."

Olympian Sir Mo Farah, actress Ruthie Henshall and BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire are among the stars reported to be taking part in the programme.

The new series will air on November 15 at 9pm.