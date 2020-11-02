Three further deaths and 1,646 new coronavirus cases in Wales

There have been three further deaths from coronavirus and 1,646 new cases reported in Wales.

The latest figures, released by Public Health Wales, mean that the number of people who have died with COVID-19 in the country is now 1,891.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic now stands at 53,337.

The figures also show that 13,842 tests were carried out within the last 24-hour period.

It comes as the First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the latest plans for lifting Wales out of the fire-break lockdown on November 9.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference on Monday, Mr Drakeford said that two households would be allowed to form a bubble at the conclusion of the fire-break.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that two households can form a bubble from November 9. Credit: Welsh Government

He outlined the national rules that would be implemented instead of the local lockdown restrictions that many counties were placed under before the national measures were introduced.

Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, said that the organisation "fully supported" the new measures.

"Public Health Wales supports the new measures from Welsh Government which will come in at the end of the current fire-break period on 9 November 2020, in particular the call for the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that they are doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of Coronavirus," he said.

“As we enter the second and final week of the fire-break, we urge the public to stick to the current rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives."