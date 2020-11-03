A supply teacher who tested positive for Covid-19 continued teaching despite knowing she was infected, the school's head has admitted.Children in FIVE classes - around 150 pupils - have now had to self-isolate after being taught by the female teacher at Kitchener Primary School, in Canton, Cardiff.The supply teacher was covering for other staff who were off in the week before half-term.Reena Patel, head teacher, sent a video to parents and carers informing them of the “devastating news”.