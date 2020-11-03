Firefighter's death in boat crash was avoidable, report finds

The death of a firefighter during a training accident was avoidable, an inquiry has found.

Josh Gardener, 35, died from head injuries after two Mid and West Wales Fire Service boats collided during an exercise in the Cleddau Estuary in Pembrokeshire in September last year.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the collision occurred because both boats were operating at speed and carrying out un-coordinated manoeuvres in the same stretch of the river.

Mr Gardener was sat in the bow of a Zodiac Milpro inflatable boat - primarily used in flood rescues - when they were struck by the Delta rigid inflatable boat (RIB).

The report said the RIB's bow struck the middle of Mr Gardener's boat at an angle of about 45 degrees and struck the father-of-two on the head before or after being knocked into the water.

As the boats separated he was seen floating motionless on the water, having died almost instantly.

Credit: Martin Cavaney/Athena

A post-mortem examination found Mr Gardener, from Milford Haven, died from a severe head injury.

Several safety issues were identified with the exercise, including no-one being in overall charge, and a number of changes have been recommended.

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service is recommended to review the crewing and staff qualification requirements for its boats.

While the National Fire Chiefs Council has been recommended to adopt a nationwide standard of boat operations for all craft operated at sea by any fire and rescue service.

Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents at the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, said: "This tragic accident could have been avoided had the training activities been properly planned and communicated to all the fire and rescue crew on the water that morning.

"It was unnecessary for the two boats to be operating in close proximity to each other in a wide stretch of the River Cleddau.

"Neither of the boat's crew were aware of the other's intended activities, nor were they keeping an effective lookout as they manoeuvred at speed.

"Our investigation found that elements of the Mid and West Wales Fire Service documentation and procedures for boat operations were out of date, unclear and presented confusing safety messages to the reader.

"In addition, it was found that at a national level, fire and rescue service boats are not being operated consistently to a recognised standard when not on inland flood rescue duties."

Mid and West Wales Fire Service chief fire officer Chris Davies said: "Firstly and most importantly, I would like to acknowledge that firefighter Josh Gardener was an extremely valued member.

"As his colleagues, we continue to mourn his passing and our thoughts and condolences are once again with Josh's family at this time.

"The service acknowledges the report and will now consider the conclusions and recommendations contained within the report.

"I would like to note that as a result of our own internal investigations, a number of these recommendations have already been enacted by the service.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, whilst wider investigations by other external bodies continue."