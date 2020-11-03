Four further deaths from coronavirus in Wales as 1,119 new cases reported

There have been four further deaths from coronavirus in Wales, taking the total in the country to 1,895.

The figures, released by Public Health Wales, also show 1,119 new cases of the virus.

That means that 54,456 have now tested positive since the start of the pandemic, although the real number of people who have had coronavirus is expected to be higher.

Public Health Wales also confirmed that there had been 10,212 tests in the last 24-hour period.

It comes as the NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall confirmed that the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals was the highest it had been since late April.

Speaking at a Welsh Government press conference, Dr Goodall said: "When I spoke to you last, I said I was concerned about this rising trend. I continue to be concerned.

"We expect demand for hospital treatment for people with coronavirus will continue to increase in the days and weeks ahead – it will take time to see the full impact of the national firebreak to work its way through the NHS."

He also explained that the R rate in Wales was currently somewhere between 1.1 and 1.4.