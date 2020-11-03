Jeremy Vaughan appointed as new Chief Constable for South Wales Police

Jeremy Vaughan has been appointed as the new Chief Constable for South Wales Police.

The appointment comes after it was announced that Matt Jukes had accepted a role as Assistant Commissioner at the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Vaughan began his policing career with North Wales Police in 1996 and has served as Assistant Chief Constable and Deputy Chief Constable at South Wales Police over the past four years.

When speaking about his appointment, Mr Vaughan said he was proud to be inheriting a “force in good shape”.

South Wales Police Chief Constable, Matt Jukes will be moving to the Metropolitan Police later this year. Credit: Metropolitan Police

“I’m delighted to succeed Matt Jukes as Chief Constable of South Wales Police and to have the opportunity to lead such a great team of officers and staff who work so hard to keep the communities of South Wales safe,” he said.

“I am inheriting a force which is in good shape and fit to meet the challenges of today but this does not mean that we will stand still."

I am determined to see us move forward to maintain the progress in preventing crime and protecting communities. Jeremy Vaughan, South Wales Police

“Not everything can be tackled and achieved by the police alone and by continuing to work in partnership with other organisations, I hope that we will play our part in helping people get the support and help they need.”

Alun Michael, the Police and Crime Commissioner said: “I am certain and confident that we have the right person to lead South Wales Police and I am therefore delighted that the Police and Crime Panel has approved my appointment of Jeremy Vaughan as Chief Constable of South Wales."

Matt Jukes, the former Chief Constable who joined South Wales Police 10 years ago, told ITV Wales that “it had been a tremendous privilege” to serve the force.

“South Wales Police has made a real mark on me. There will definitely be a bit of me that is ‘Cymru am byth’ as I move on to protect another capital city," he said.

Mr Vaughan will begin his new role of leading Wales’ largest police force on November 7.