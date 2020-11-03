Major search launched for missing Llanelli cockle picker

A major search has been launched for a man who was reported missing after going cockle picking in Llanelli.

43-year-old Darren Rees was last seen in the Machynys area of the town. He had been cockling during low tide.

He reported missing to police at around 6.42pm on Tuesday evening.

He was last seen wearing green waders and a blue jumper.

Police, Coastguard and the NPAS helicopter are currently searching the Llanelli coastline and Loughor Estuary.