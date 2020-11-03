The number of coronavirus patients in Welsh hospitals is at its highest since late April, the chief executive of NHS Wales has told a press conference.

Dr Andrew Goodall said there are currently 1,275 covid-related patients in Welsh hospitals – 18 per cent higher than last week.

One in six people in hospital beds are there because of coronavirus, he added.

This is now only nine per cent lower than April's peak.

Dr Goodall told journalists there has been a noticeable impact on NHS capacity and services over the past month.

He said: "When I spoke to you last, I said I was concerned about this rising trend. I continue to be concerned.

"We expect demand for hospital treatment for people with coronavirus will continue to increase in the days and weeks ahead – it will take time to see the full impact of the national firebreak to work its way through the NHS."

The 'R' rate in Wales is currently somewhere between 1.1 and 1.4, Dr Goodall explained.

Coronavirus figures outlined today by Dr Andrew Goodall:

There are currently 57 people being treated in critical care for coronavirus – 12 per cent higher than last week.

About a third of critical care capacity in Wales is now being used for coronavirus patients.

People admitted to hospital with coronavirus will typically stay twice as long as other emergency admissions, which has a knock-on impact on available bed capacity.

Medical chiefs estimate nearly 16,000 people have been discharged from hospital after being treated for coronavirus since the pandemic started.

Hospital transmission rates of coronavirus have increased in recent weeks. Credit: PA Images

Dr Goodall also elaborated on hospital transmission rates of coronavirus in Wales, which have increased over the last two to three weeks.

Last week, there were 192 confirmed or probable cases of hospital transmission in Wales - the equivalent to one in 40 of the confirmed cases reported nationally.

He said: "We regret every case of hospital-acquired Covid. But I want to be clear, this is not as simple as a failure of hand-washing or poor infection control procedures.

"This virus is highly infectious and it can be passed on in the asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic and symptomatic phases of the infection.

"It is incredibly difficult to prevent its spread in busy healthcare environments, especially with around 90 people with Covid currently admitted each day."

Health and care staff have had little or no respite in recent months, Dr Goodall said. Credit: PA Images

Dr Goodall also praised health and care staff working in "the most challenging of circumstances."

He added: "They have had little or no respite from pressures over recent months, yet have continued to maintain our health and care services.

"This will be a difficult winter and we will continue to support the NHS to prepare and respond.

"It is important we all play our part and do everything we can to look after ourselves and each other. It’s important we all follow the rules - keep our distance from each other; practise good hand hygiene; work from home where we can and wear a face mask in indoor public places.

"By doing this, we can support each other and our NHS and care services in the weeks and months ahead. And we can protect the broader range of activities we have re-introduced.

"Together, we will keep Wales safe."

Meanwhile, the number of weekly deaths involving coronavirus is at its highest since early June, new statistics show.

In Wales, the number of deaths involving Covid-19 increased from 47 in the week ending October 16 to 65 in the week ending October 23, while the total number of deaths in that week was 33 higher than the five-year average.