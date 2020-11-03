The Welsh government should consider a two-week "buffer period" at the end of the firebreak lockdown, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has said.

Mr Price called for a gradual approach to lifting restrictions and said loosening restrictions too quickly would risk undoing the work of the firebreak lockdown.

He said: "The Welsh Government should take a slow and steady approach rather than pursue a rapid reopening".

"A 'buffer period' of two weeks with mitigation measures as we come out of the firebreak could include a phased reopening of closing hospitality, for example at 6pm, crucially backed by appropriate financial support - and a programme of blended learning in schools allowing for a two-week rota for older pupils.

"We also need to know how the firebreak period has been used to make the test and trace system far more robust, free from its reliance on the failing UK lighthouse lab network.

"Coming out too early and too quickly risks undoing any benefits gained.

"A cautious and careful approach will lead to better public health outcomes, greater security for business and will avoid a permanent cycle of locking and unlocking - which would be damaging for all."

In response the Welsh government said the emphasis should be on public behaviour and people taking the right measures to protect themselves and others.

A spokesperson said: "The measures the First Minister outlined yesterday made it clear that people, and not rules, are at the heart of Wales’ response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Rather than us asking what we can or can’t do, we need to ask ourselves what should we be doing to keep our families safe. Government rules and regulations are here to help. But the real strength we have is in the choices we make and the actions we take together.”

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Paul Davies, called for clarity from the Welsh government around the financial support that would be available for businesses during the remainder of the firebreak.

He said the Welsh Government closed applications for business development grants last week after they had been open for just 24 hours and been oversubscribed.

Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown is due to end on Monday 9 November Credit: PA Images

He said: "The Welsh Government needs to explain urgently to businesses what support they will be able to access for the remainder of the Wales-wide lockdown and under the new national restrictions".

"It is also disappointing that five weeks after announcing the self-isolation grants for people on low incomes, and re-announcing them last week, the First Minister has still not released any details on how people will be able to access these vital grants.

"The Welsh Government needs to be bolder in getting core NHS activities back up and running to avoid other public health crises in devastating illnesses including cancer and heart disease."

He called for more detail to be given on the support for local councils and health boards to manage the test, trace and protect programme.

In response to Mr Davies' calls for clarity around business support, the Welsh government said £200million in help was still available from the Lockdown Business Fund.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the high volume of applications received and our commitment to getting funds out as quickly as possible to business, we closed the business development grant element of the fund on Thursday.

"Businesses can still register for and benefit from the £200 million Lockdown Business Fund element of ERF3 as well as apply to other UK Government-led support, including the Job Retention Scheme.

“We are continuing to explore further options for supporting businesses through the pandemic, including to help them prepare for EU transition, and are working to ensure that businesses who have not yet applied to the fund are able to register an expression of interest on the Business Wales website.”

Ian Price, director of CBI Wales, said firms under severe strain in Wales would be "relieved" at the news that the firebreak would end on November 9.

He said: "For those in the hard-hit hospitality sector, the next step is to get clear guidance on how businesses can reopen again as swiftly and easily as possible".

"The First Minister has placed great emphasis on personal compliance and changing individual behaviours as we continue to live with the pandemic.

"Having already invested significant sums in making workplaces safe for staff and customers, business stands ready to play its part in making that a success."

