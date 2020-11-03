Groups of four people from up to four different households will be allowed to meet in a café, restaurant, bar or pub from Monday, the Welsh Government has said.

Ministers had already confirmed that hospitality venues will be able to reopen when the fire-break ends on 9 November.

But the new rules around their reopening were not clear, with the First Minister saying yesterday that discussions were "ongoing."

It is thought ministers needed more time following the "unexpected" announcement over the weekend about a month-long lockdown in England, which will start on Thursday.

Today Mark Drakeford said: "The regulations will allow groups of up to four individuals to meet in a regulated setting, such as a restaurant, café or pub.

"But this is subject to strict protections discussed with the hospitality sector, including advance booking, time-limited slots and verified identification."

The move is part of a new set of national rules, which will replace the current 'fire-break' restrictions from Monday.

The new national regulations will also replace the previous local lockdowns.

The new rules for hospitality at a glance:

Up to four individuals from up to four different households will be able to meet in a 'regulated setting' - such as a pub, bar, restaurant or café - for food or drinks.

Children under the age of 11 do not count towards the four-person limit, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The four-person limit does also not apply to people who share the same household or 'bubble' - in that instance, more than four could sit together - but they will have to prove they share an address.

The four-person allowance is dependent on how big the pub or restaurant is, and whether it can accommodate a party of four whilst adhering to coronavirus safety regulations. The Welsh Government is encouraging people to keep groups as small as possible.

Places serving food and drinks have been closed - except for takeaway service - since Wales' two-week lockdown came into force on 23 October.

Mr Drakeford said: "We have listened to those young people and single people who told us how important it is for them to meet some friends and other family members.

"Our intention is that the regulations will allow groups of up to four people to meet in a regulated setting such as a restaurant, cafe or pub.

"But this will be subject to strict protections discussed with the hospitality sector, including advanced booking, time-limited slots and verified identification.

"As in all aspects of our lives, maintaining the basics of good hygiene and keeping our distance will be crucial in these settings."

He added: "This is a permission, not something we are encouraging people to do.

"It is the most challenging change from a public health perspective and will be kept under continuous review.

"Its success depends on the actions of the sector and each of us to use this permission responsibly and sparingly."

The regulations will be finalised once they had been discussed in the Senedd on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

The 10pm curfew on alcohol sales will remain in place when hospitality businesses reopen from Monday November 9.

People will only be able to meet others from their extended household - formed of two households joining together - in homes and gardens, with house parties, larger events and gatherings indoors all being unlawful.