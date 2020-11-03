Wales press conference cancelled after 'alleged incident' involving Ryan Giggs

Wales have cancelled a press conference that had been scheduled for Tuesday following an "alleged incident" involving manager Ryan Giggs.

The side were due to announce their squad on Tuesday for the upcoming friendly against the USA on Thursday, and important Nations League fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Although the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed it has been made aware of an issue surrounding 46-year-old boss Giggs.

A spokesman said: "The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men's national team manager Ryan Giggs".

"The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time."

Giggs, 46, was appointed Wales manager in January 2018, succeeding Chris Coleman.

He has steered them to qualification for Euro 2020, rescheduled for next summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed.

Giggs, who won 64 caps for Wales, had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.