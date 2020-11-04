Wales records highest ever daily Covid-19 death toll

A record 44 new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded by Public Health Wales.

According to Public Health Wales data, it is the highest number of new coronavirus related deaths recorded in Wales.

The number of deaths is the highest daily figure reported by the agency since the start of the pandemic, but a time lag meant the deaths are spread across a number of days and did not all occur during the previous 24 hours.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Due to a reporting time lag, some of the deaths included in today's total are from previous days.

"The data dashboard is a rapid reporting tool which is subject to ongoing revision and reconciliation."

The previous highest was 43 and this recorded during the peak of the first wave on April 13th.

Eluned Morgan was speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus breifing.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing, Eluned Morgan said: "It is with much regret that I tell you that Public Health Wales will today report a further 44 deaths.

"My thoughts are with all those who are grieving and mourning the loss of a loved one at what is already a difficult time."

The Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing and Welsh Language said there are now more than 250 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in Wales.

She also said Public Health Wales will confirm a further 1,200 cases of coronavirus "but the actual number of infections will be much higher."