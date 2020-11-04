Coronavirus 'taking huge toll on people's mental and emotional health'

The coronavirus pandemic is 'taking huge toll on people's mental and emotional health', Wales' newly-appointed minister for mental health and wellbeing has told a press conference.

Eluned Morgan MS told journalists that people 'across the whole population' are struggling with feelings of anger, anxiety, depression, fear, worry and hopelessness.

Even before the pandemic, one in four of us were likely to experience a mental health problem at some point in our lifetime, she said.

Ms Morgan added: "It’s really important that we can acknowledge these feelings and can talk openly about them.

"Too often, many overlook or fail to recognise their increased anxiety, try to ignore negative feeling and hope they go away.

"I want you know that if you’re experiencing any of these feelings, there is help and support available to you."

There have been calls for better mental health support for people struggling during the pandemic, especially for those more likely to be battling loneliness and isolation.

Today the minister said: "In Wales we spend more on mental health than on any other aspect of the NHS - £700m per year – and during this crisis have provided even more support.

"There are a wide range of services available in Wales – from what we call talking therapies, which include courses and information, which can be done online, all the way through to high-intervention services for people who are seriously ill."

Eluned Morgan MS leads today's Welsh Government press conference:

Ms Morgan also outlined some of the investment in mental health services in Wales. They include:

Investment in early interventions and online services – including MIND Cymru’s Active Monitoring, the Young Person’s Mental Health Toolkit and BEAT’s Eating Disorders helpline.

£1.3m to support the rollout of SilverCloud - an online cognitive behavioural therapy service, which provides a 12-week course for people with mild to moderate anxiety, depression or stress.

Funding for a range of regional approaches to reduce suicide and self-harm, including bereavement support, training and awareness raising.

£10m to make sure university students have access to mental health support during the pandemic.

A further £3m to provide help to people looking for work or permanent accommodation and for people struggling with mental health or substance misuse problems in the midst of this pandemic.

Ms Morgan was appointed mental health and wellbeing minister on October 8, in addition to her Welsh language brief.

The Welsh Government said the new title is to acknowledge 'the longer-term impact of the virus on people’s mental health and wellbeing'.

She will be responsible for areas including mental health services, dementia, autism, substance misuse, veterans’ health, patient experience and the obesity strategy.

