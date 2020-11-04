Poppies painted on the streets of Cardiff ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Poppies have been painted near war memorials across Cardiff ahead of Remembrance Sunday, as a mark of respect to servicemen and women past and present.

The symbolic red flowers, along with the bilingual caption ‘Lest We Forget’, are intended to encourage passers-by to pay their respects on Sunday 8 November.

The reminder is especially poignant this year due to the coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings, with many events cancelled or significantly smaller.

This includes the service at Cardiff's National War Memorial and the surrounding Alexandra Gardens, where general access will not be possible on 8 November.

Instead, for the first time, a small, socially-distanced service will be available to watch live on the Cardiff Council YouTube channel from 10.50am.

The painted poppies can be found in eleven locations around Cardiff. Credit: Cardiff City Council

The painted poppies have been placed at the following locations:

Near the National War Memorial at Alexandra Gardens

Homesdale Street – Grange Gardens

The Cathedral Green – Llandaff

Penlline Road – Whitchurch

Lisvane Road – Lisvane

Chapel Row – St Mellons

Heol Isaf – Radyr

Wentloog Road – Rumney

Lon Ucha – Rhiwbina

Beaumaris Road - Rumney

Council leader Cllr Huw Thomas said: “The markings have been put down on side roads across the city as a symbol, so we can collectively pay our respects to all those that have served and lost their lives in both current and past conflicts.

“With the sad loss of life during the pandemic this year, it is also an opportunity to think of all those who have been affected by coronavirus, especially staff, nurses and doctors that are fighting on the front line against the virus in hospitals across the country."

The poppies have been carefully painted onto side streets near war memorials. Credit: Cardiff City Council

Due to the pandemic, most of the Poppy Appeal fundraising is also being done online this year.

People are instead encouraged to donate online, send poppies through the post to loved ones, display a poppy in their window or take part in a virtual poppy run.

Claire Rowcliffe, the Royal British Legion’s director of fundraising, said: “Every poppy makes a difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community.

"Whilst you may have to do something different to support the Poppy Appeal this year, every poppy counts so we’re asking people to please support us in any way you can.”

