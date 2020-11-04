Search for missing Llanelli cockle picker to resume at first light

The search for a missing Llanelli cockle picker is to resume at first light on Wednesday morning.

Darren Rees, 43, was last seen in the Machynys area of the town.

He had been cockling during low tide.

He was reported missing to police at around 6.42pm on Tuesday evening.

Several groups are now involved in the search for Mr Rees.

A statement from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: "The search will continue at first light for a cockler who has been reported missing, along the coast near Llanelli, south Wales.

"HM Coastguard is coordinating the search which began around 6.30pm yesterday (4 November) after a report was received that he had not returned.

"Burry Port, Llansteffan and Mumbles Coastguard Rescue Teams and a Senior Coastguard Operations Officer have been searching the coast along with Dyfed Powys Police along with HM Coastguard’s helicopter from St Athan and a police helicopter.

"RNLI lifeboats from Burry Port have also been searching together with Loughor independent lifeboat.

"Volunteers from the cockling community have also been involved in the search under the coordination of Dyfed Powys Police.

"An extensive search of North Gower including Pwll has been carried out but the missing man has not yet been found.

"A land-based search will resume at first light."

Peter Bailey, senior maritime operations officer with HM Coastguard said: “There has been a search of the entire area and everyone involved has made strenuous efforts to find this missing cockler.

"We will resume the search later this morning with our coastguard rescue teams and police.”

Mr Rees was last seen wearing green waders and a blue jumper.