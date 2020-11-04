In January 2020 officers at Dyfed Powys Police were embarking on what would become one of the force’s most challenging murder cases yet.

Builder Andrew Jones, 53, murdered his friend Mike O’Leary, 55, and went to extreme efforts to hide his crime.

DCI Paul Jones described him as “an evil individual.”

He’s been a habitual liar throughout this investigation. He’s changed accounts numerous times, he couldn’t deal with what life had to throw at him and he’s taken somebody else’s life and ruined two families in doing so. DCI Paul Jones, Dyfed Powys Police

In a special programme Llofruddiaeth Mike O’Leary (The Murder of Mike O’Leary) on Wednesday, 4 November on S4C, the production team follows Dyfed-Powys Police’s complex and challenging investigation.

Mike's eldest son Wayne described his father as "an amazing man" Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Mike O’Leary lived in Nantgaredig. He was married and had three sons.

On the night he went missing, a text was sent to the family from Mike's phone. It read, “I’m so sorry x”.

From that moment on, Michael’s eldest son Wayne knew something wasn’t right.

“Dad was a proud Welshman. I didn’t believe for a minute that he would send me a message like that in English – especially if this was the last message he was ever going to send,” said Wayne.

“He was an amazing man – a wonderful father. He was always playing the clown – he was a big character. He did a lot with the rugby club and the community. He was a likeable character – everybody at the club enjoyed his company.”

The investigation saw officers trawl through acres of land including the bed of the River Gwili Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

There was no sign of Mike O’Leary and the next seven months was a challenging time for Dyfed Powys Police as they looked through tens of acres of land, the bed of the river Gwili and 70 tonnes of the remains of a fire from Andrew Jones’s yard.

Despite the complications of Storm Dennis and restrictions of coronavirus, nothing was going to stop them.

“Nobody can remember anything like it during their time in the force, but one thing was certain – nothing was going to stop this investigation. The team was determined that they were going to do everything within their power to give answers to the family and Covid-19 wasn’t going to stop us,” said Llŷr Williams, of Dyfed Powys Police.

Andrew Jones will serve a minimum of 30 years behind bars for what the judge described as 'a clearly planned ambush' Credit: ITV Cymru Wales / Dyfed Powys Police

On 5 October Andrew Jones was found guilty of the murder of Mike O’Leary at Swansea Crown Court and jailed for life.

He will spend the minimum of 30 years in prison for killing the man who had been his friend for a quarter of a century, but he still refuses to say what he has done with the body.

“We will never know exactly what he has done with Dad – that’s something that we think about all the time,” said Wayne O’Leary.

“What he did to Dad, there is no way of undoing what he did – there are no words ...”

“That day in the court – he looked at us and then put his head straight down – coward. The way he has tried to deceive everybody – he thought he was so clever doing what he did.”

The O’Leary family pay tribute to Dyfed Powys Police for their hard work and their determination to find Mike’s body and say they cannot thank them enough.

“If it hadn’t been for them, he would have got away with it, he would have been walking round Carmarthen and I’m sure he would have come up to us in the rugby club and said ‘Oh boys, I’m so sorry about your father ...’ that’s the sort of person he is,” said Wayne.

Llofruddiaeth Mike O’Leary is on S4C on Wednesday 4 November at 9pm.

The programme has English subtitles.