People in Wales will be banned from meeting friends, and family outside of their household, in private gardens under the Welsh Government's new coronavirus rules.

The rules will replace Wales' fire-break lockdown on Monday the 9th of November.

Groups of four people from up to four different households will be allowed to meet in a café, restaurant, or pub - assuming they are socially distanced.

Two households will also be allowed to bubble together and travel restrictions in Wales will be lifted.

Groups of up to 30 people will be allowed to meet for organised sporting activities. Credit: PA

Groups of up to four people from different households will be able to meet outside in public spaces providing they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

But it would be breaking the law to have someone from outside of your household - or extended household - come over to your garden.

This is because the Welsh Government wants people to meet in a "regulated setting" where coronavirus is less likely to be transmitted.

Minister Eluned Morgan was asked about this by journalists during the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

She said: "What we wanted to do was make sure we allow people the opportunity to meet in a controlled environment.

"We know pub landlords have a long history in being able to control their own environment.

"What we don't know is how that will happen in people's homes so we want to give people the opportunity to meet each other in a controlled environment

"We're allowing people from four different households to come together in a regulated environment and that's the fundamental difference."