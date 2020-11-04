Police stopped a driver who breached the current fire-break lockdown regulations in Wales by travelling 160 miles from a Tier 3 area of England to visit a horse.

The woman was pulled over by officers from Dyfed-Powys Police over the weekend.

She had travelled from the Leicester area to Ceredigion - a round trip of around 320 miles - so she could see a horse she owned in the county.

Police said this did not qualify as essential travel and she was given a fixed penalty notice for a breach of the regulations.

Under the current rules set out by the Welsh Government, people are not permitted to travel from England to Wales unless they have a “reasonable excuse”, such as travelling to a workplace, place of education or to provide care.

Under rules put in place by the UK Government, people living in Tier 3 areas of England are not allowed to leave that area unless they are doing so for work, education, youth services, or to care for another person.

A spokesman for the Ceredigion roads policing unit of Dyfed-Powys Police said that, on Sunday, officers asked many drivers to explain their reasons for travelling, given the coronavirus regulations, with one admitting she had “travelled from a Tier 3 English lockdown area to Ceredigion to visit a horse”.

The spokesman added, "the horse is safe and well, so there was no need for breaching”, and confirmed that the woman was reported for breaking coronavirus regulations.