A further 30 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded by Public Health Wales. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Wales to 1,969.

Public Health Wales explained that due to a time lag in reporting, some of the deaths included in today’s total are from previous days.

Figures released by the public health agency showed that 1,272 new cases of the virus were also reported today bringing the total number of cases in Wales to 56,927.

Based on today's figures, Merthyr Tydfil has the highest amount of cases per 100,000 of the population at 114.4. Rhondda Cynon Taf follows behind with 89.5 cases per 100,000 and Blaenau Gwent is next at 75.9.

Dr Robin Howe, the Incident Director for the coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "We urge the public to stick to the current rules, which are vital to help us regain control of the virus, to protect the NHS, and save lives.

"Cases continue to rise in Wales, hospital admissions are increasing, including those into critical care, and sadly so are the numbers of people dying from the virus."

Wales will soon come out of its fire-break lockdown, which was designed to slow the spread of the virus. Welsh Government has repeatedly said the impact of the short, sharp lockdown will not be reflected in the number of daily confirmed Covid-19 cases straight away.

Government ministers have previously said that the aim is for the fire-break to mean no more lockdowns are needed in Wales before the new year.

From November 9, groups of four people from up to four different households will be allowed to meet in a café, restaurant, or pub - assuming they are socially distanced.

Two households will also be allowed to form a bubble together and travel restrictions in Wales will be lifted.

In today's press briefing, the Welsh economy minister Ken Skates said they are still looking at taking a "four nations approach" to Christmas.